Tottenham Hotspur new boy Emerson Royal has admitted he was hurt with the the manner in which Barcelona decided to part ways with him, but stressed he is thrilled to be playing for Spurs because they have given him the love he deserves.

The Catalans exercised a buy-back clause to re-sign Emerson from La Liga rivals Real Betis in early July, giving him a chance to ply his trade for his dream club on a permanent basis.

However, the Brazilian’s joy was short-lived as he had to leave the Camp Nou the very next month to join Tottenham on a permanent deal, with the Barcelona hierarchy deciding to sell him owing to the club’s dire financial state.

Emerson has admitted he was hurt with the way Barcelona decided to sell him just months into his second stint at the club, but added he never felt they used him.

Asked whether he felt Barcelona used him, Emerson told Spanish daily Marca: “Used is not the [right] word, but the way it [the exit] was done hurt me.

“It could have been otherwise.

“There were better ways to fix things.”

The right-back stressed that he is happy and thrilled to be playing for Spurs this season as they have a project for him and have given him the love he deserves.

“Now I am happy because I am totally focused on Tottenham and with the idea of succeeding there.

“They have a project for me.

“They have given me the love I deserve and that is why I am going there with great enthusiasm.”

Emerson has put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract at Tottenham and will be providing competition for first choice Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty this season.