Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has indicated that Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will want to move on from West Ham and Leeds United, respectively, at the end of the season.

Rice has rejected offers of a new contract from West Ham and was ready to see the club listen to proposals for him in the summer when Chelsea and Manchester United were interested.

Phillips has been a star for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and so far there is very little speculation about him moving on from the Whites despite being tipped to play for bigger clubs.

They are now both starters in the England midfield and Agbonlahor conceded that it would not be surprising if they want to play at the top level for a bigger club after being amongst some of their national team-mates, who are stars at the top clubs.

The former striker admitted that he would not be surprised if both England stars do not stay at their respective clubs for more than one season at best given their ability.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I watched Rice and Phillips last night [against Hungary] and they were outstanding.

“But what was going through my head is how long can these players stay at their clubs? How long can Leeds keep hold of Kalvin Phillips? How long can West Ham keep hold of Declan Rice?

“They are all going to be talking while they are away, we have got Villarreal and Atalanta, we have got Leipzig, PSG and you will have banter about what you have got? We have got no one.

“I just can’t see them staying like more than another season at their clubs. They are going to want to play at the top.

“They are getting it with their country, they have got to want to get it with their clubs.”

Rice will play European football with West Ham this season in the Europa League, but for the moment Phillips is far away from being in continental competition at Leeds.