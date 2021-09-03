Lee Grant has revealed the massive level of excitement inside the Manchester United dressing room, amongst both young and senior players, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

Manchester United completed the signing of Ronaldo from Juventus before the transfer window closed on a two-year deal with an option for a further year.

The 36-year-old scored 118 times in 292 appearances in his previous stint at Old Trafford and is back at the club 12 years after he initially left in 2009.

There is a massive amount of excitement in the Manchester United fan base about his return, but Grant revealed that there is that same level of thrill inside the dressing room as well.

The younger Manchester United stars are delighted at the opportunity to play alongside one of the game’s greats, Grant insists, but the goalkeeper stressed that even the senior and the bigger stars at Old Trafford are giddy at the club signing the veteran forward.

Grant said on talkSPORT: “The excitement is palpable and I will be honest with you.

“It is not just the younger players and the thing that probably made me realised that this is huge, it is actually the reaction of our more senior players.

“If Lee Grant is excited, who is one of our back-up goalkeepers, and is thinking about that impact that it is going to have on me and my training, and the level that I’ve got to bring, imagine what it is going to do for our more senior players.

“I was the nursery, picking up one of my children and one of the other guys was there, one of our more senior players, and to see the look on his face, the excitement, bordering on giddiness the fact that we are able to bring Cristiano in, was a real eye-opener.”

Ronaldo is set to make his debut for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11th September and will wear the number 7 shirt.