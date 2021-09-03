Everton star James Rodriguez’s insistence on sticking to his wage demands killed his chances of joining FC Porto on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees were desperate to get Rodriguez’s £200,000 per week contract off their wage bill as he is not part of Rafael Benitez’s plans.

The Everton manager told the star man early that he is not counting on him this season and the club and his representatives tried all summer to find a way out of Goodison Park.

Everton and Porto were in talks over taking Rodriguez to Portugal with Luis Diaz moving in the other direction in a swap deal.

But it has been claimed that the already complicated deal was made worse by the Colombian’s wage demands.

Porto were not interested in paying such sums to the player and the move was blocked on deadline day.

The player and his representatives refused to budge from their salary demands and he remained at Everton.

With the window still open in Russia, Turkey and Portugal, Everton still have a chance to offload him.

But any deal is likely to hinge on the Toffees agreeing to subsidise part of his substantial salary.