Zenit St. Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun has revealed that he had an offer from Tottenham Hotspur, but the Russian club would not let him go.

Azmoun has been a Zenit player since February 2019 and in that time he has made 90 appearances for the Russian club, scoring 58 goals and providing 20 assists, winning the title in all three of his seasons.

He was linked with a potential exit from Zenit during the transfer window, but stayed put in Russia.

Azmoun was not short of interest though and has revealed that Tottenham, along with Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, made approaches to secure his services.

The forward explained that as he is under contract at Zenit he could not force his way out of the club, but indicated he is eyeing next summer, when he will be a free agent.

“I have a contract”, Azmoun was quoted as saying by Moscow-based journalist Danny Armstrong.

“Even if I wanted to leave Zenit can prevent me and there’s nothing I can do.

“I had offers from Tottenham, Lyon, Leverkusen and Roma but they rejected.

“If I leave it will be this summer as a free agent.”

Tottenham were keen to sign a forward to support Harry Kane this summer and it remains to be seen if they will go back in for the Iran international next summer.