Huddersfield Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby believes that West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko is one of the most promising youngsters in England at the moment and has hailed his hunger to succeed.

Carlos Corberan’s side beat off competition from Derby County and Middlesbrough to sign the 18-year-old on a season-long loan deal earlier this week.

Odubeko will add to Huddersfield’s attacking options and arrives as a highly regarded talent at parent club West Ham.

Bromby has no doubts about the youngster’s potential and has been impressed with Odubeko’s desire to show that he can make a difference at senior level.

Thanking West Ham for sanctioning the move Bromby told his club’s official site: “We’re delighted to welcome Mipo to Huddersfield Town today.

“He’s one of the most promising young strikers in England at the moment, and we’re delighted that West Ham have entrusted us with this phase of his development.

“With the unfortunate injury to Jordan Rhodes, we wanted to ensure that we had a good number of striking options, and Mipo gives us that alongside Danny Ward, Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koroma.

“Mipo adds some different qualities to our forward options and, when we spoke, it was clear he has a huge desire to show what he’s capable of in senior football.”

Odubeko links up with a side sitting in fourth place in the Championship table and will be keen to quickly help the Terriers to maintain their promotion push.