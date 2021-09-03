Spain Under-21s coach Luis de la Fuente has lauded Tottenham Hotspur new boy Bryan Gil, along with his La Roja team-mate Juan Miranda, for being examples for rest of the young players in the national camp.

Gil moved to Spurs at the end of July, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year-deal, adding to boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s options up front.

Despite only being 20, the winger already has three caps for the senior Spain national team and is a fixture in their youth set-up.

Spain Under-21s coach De la Fuente is loves working with Gil and Real Betis starlet Miranda as both players set examples other young players can to look up to.

De la Fuente hailed both Gil and Miranda for their work ethic and for always leading the whole team by example.

“We have been tremendously strengthened”, De la Fuente told Spanish news agency EFE.

“For me it is a very useful tool to have these players [like Miranda and Bryan].

“They are examples that the young players who have just arrived should look at.

“It is very favourable because they are the first ones that are demanding, who set an example and show what is needed, and the rest know they have to also do that to be here.”

Gil made a cameo appearance in Spurs’ 1-0 Premier League win against Watford on Sunday and will be hoping to make his full league debut soon.