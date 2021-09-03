Former Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas is of the view that Stephen Kelly faces the same problem he did at Ibrox, facing fierce competition, but has backed him as being good enough to play for the Gers, comparing him to Glen Kamara.

Kelly has so far made three senior appearances for Rangers, after spending the last two seasons away on loan, but has yet to make his debut in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year old midfielder faces competition from the likes of Kamara, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, Juninho Bacuna and Nnamdi Ofoborh, making securing playing time a difficult task.

Barjonas, a former team-mate of Kelly who now plays for Kelty Hearts in Scotland’s fourth tier, believes that the starlet faces the same predicament that he faced while at Ibrox, of being overlooked because of the competition.

The former Gers man was quick to praise his ex-team-mate, comparing him to Kamara and insisting that the young midfielder is good enough to play for Rangers.

“He’s kind of in the position I was in”, Barjonas told The Athletic.

“I think he is held in a lot higher regard than I was.

“Stevie is one of the best I’ve played with as well.

“Off the pitch he’s so dedicated, he’s always in the gym.

“He’s a lot like Glen Kamara, but probably with more attacking threat.

“When I was younger, he’d score all the time.

“He’d get hat-tricks in some games.

“He could do everything.

“He could drop off and get the ball and then, two minutes later, he was up the other end putting one in the top corner.

“I think he’s good enough to play in this Rangers team just now but it’s the same problem. There are just so many midfielders — good midfielders.”

Kelly was loaned to fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County last term, when he made 25 appearances in the league, helping them avoid ending up in the relegation spots.