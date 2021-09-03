Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that he took the decision to move to Italy right after the Copa America in the summer, the Uruguayan having now joined Fiorentina on loan.

Torreira went on loan to Atletico Madrid last season, being part of their La Liga-winning squad, and returned to the Emirates this summer, where he was not part of boss Mikel Arteta’s plans.

He will spend the current campaign away from the Emirates as well as he has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan with the Serie A club having the option to make his stay permanent next year.

Torreira revealed that he informed his agent of his desire to play in Italy, where he has spent most of his career, right after the conclusion of the Copa America.

He added that he had offers from clubs other than Fiorentina, but constant communication with the Italian side’s sporting director Daniele Prade made his decision easy.

“After the Copa America, I told my agent that I wanted to return to Italy”, Torreira said in a press conference after signing for Fiorentina.

“It is true that there were also other offers for me, even in Serie A, but I immediately chose to accept Prade’s proposal, who is a very important man for me, and I said yes to Fiorentina’s proposal.

“In the last month I think I have talked more with him than with my father.”

Torreira will be hoping his second loan spell away from the Emirates results in more game-time for him as he made 19 appearances only for Atletico Madrid last season.