Tottenham Hotspur new boy Emerson Royal has revealed he only found out Barcelona’s deal-makers wanted to sell him in the afternoon on the penultimate day of the transfer window..

Emerson had an eventful few months this summer, having swapped clubs twice in the recently concluded transfer window, with the second move from Barcelona to Spurs going through on deadline day.

Spurs swooped to snap up the Brazilian with only hours remaining in the transfer window and he will now provide Nuno Espirito Santo with options at right-back, with club having also terminated Serge Aurier’s contract.

Emerson has revealed he initially thought Barcelona were keen on seeing him play at the Camp Nou when they signed him and only came to know they wanted to sell him to Spurs in the afternoon on Monday, with the window set to slam shut on the next day.

Asked when he realised Barcelona wanted to sell him, Emerson told Spanish daily Marca: “I thought the club wanted me to stay.

“I played on Sunday as a starter, the next day I woke up and went to train quietly.

“There I already started seeing that a lot of news was coming out; that Tottenham were talking to Barcelona, that they had almost done it…I didn’t understand anything about what was happening because I didn’t know anything.

“In the afternoon the club called me to go to the Ciudad Deportiva [training complex] because they wanted to talk to me and there, I found out that they wanted to sell me.”

The right-back added that Barcelona’s hierarchy told him that it was better for the club to sell him owing to their financial situation and thus he agreed to join Spurs even though it was his dream to play for the Catalans.

“I met the leaders of Barcelona.

“They began to tell me that the club’s situation was not good, that it was going through a difficult time and that it was better for them to sell.

“I repeated to them that my intention was to stay because I dreamed of playing here and contributing to Barcelona.

“I knew that if I am in my best shape I was going to succeed here.

“I am smart and there came a time when I realised that they were telling me to leave.

“They were kicking me out with very good words.”

Having permanently moved to Spurs, Emerson will be determined to put his short-lived Barcelona stint behind him and look to shine at his new club.