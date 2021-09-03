Juventus legend Alessio Tacchinardi has revealed his annoyance at the way Cristiano Ronaldo left the Turin club for Manchester United towards the end of last month.

Manchester United pulled off a sensational deal to sign the 36-year-old forward from Juventus and take him back to Old Trafford, 12 years after he left the club originally in 2009.

The Premier League giants will be paying a fee of €15m over the next five years and Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with an option for another season.

But the manner he left Juventus in has annoyed some in Italy, with Ronaldo informing the club last week that he wanted to move on, with Jorge Mendes negotiating his exit from the club.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri announced in a press conference that the Portuguese will be leaving and Tacchinardi stressed that the club and their fans deserved a better farewell from Ronaldo.

He also insisted that the forward’s late departure meant that Juventus’ transfer window plans were thrown out of the window.

Tacchinardi told Italian daily Tuttosport: “He should have left in a different way, and not leave on a private plane while Allegri was speaking on the eve of the match against Empoli.

“I expected a press conference to greet the fans – the Juventus fans praised him, they deserved a better farewell.

“He put Juventus and their plans in the market in serious difficulty by leaving just a few days before the end of the window.”

Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus over his three-year stay at the club.