Deadline day Charlton Athletic signing Jonathan Leko, loaned from Birmingham City, has revealed that former Addicks and current Blues boss Lee Bowyer told him to go back to the Valley.

Leko made 34 appearances for the Blues last season in the Championship as he featured on a regular basis at St. Andrew’s, but struggled to show his best as he continued to recover from a cruciate ligament injury suffered on loan at Charlton.

It was a step-down in form for the winger from the season before when, on loan at the Valley, when Charlton were still in the Championship, he scored five goals and provided four assists.

Leko revealed a conversation he had with Bowyer where the Blues boss told him to re-join Charlton and regain his form.

The winger added that he was excited to meet his former team-mates as well as the new faces at the Valley as he settles into life under Nigel Adkins.

Speaking to CharltonTV, Leko said: “I spoke to Lee Bowyer before I came here; he was just like, ‘just go back there, play games and get back to where you were before.’

“It’s been good.

“The international break gives me a bit of time to meet all of the lads and to get all my stuff down and to get settled, so I’m happy about that.

“Saying hello to Jake [Forster-Caskey], Pearcey [Jason Pearce] and meeting all the new lads as well so I can’t wait.”

When Leko last played for the Addicks they were relegated from the Championship and the winger will be hoping the current loan spell goes more smoothly for his team, as well as results in him having an uptick in form.