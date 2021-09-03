Don Hutchison is of the view that Liverpool run the risk of going backwards with their limited involvement in the transfer window in terms of new signings, while their rivals have continued to invest and recruit, and so must surely have a plan.

The Reds remained silent for the better part of the recently concluded transfer window in terms of new signings, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate being the only new face that walked through the door at Anfield.

While rival Premier League title challengers in the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United invested heavily in the transfer window, especially in attack, Liverpool were more focused extending the contracts of their key players.

Ex-Reds star Hutchison is of the view that Liverpool are running the risk of going backwards of they do not act and improve their squad with new signings when all of their rivals are snapping up top quality players.

Hutchison though believes the Merseyside giants must have a plan to go for a world class player in the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the next few windows as they took a subdued approach with their transfer business this summer.

While discussing Liverpool’s business in the summer transfer window, Hutchison said on LFC TV: “Surely Liverpool, have got a plan because surely when Jurgen Klopp, sporting director and the guys on the board are all talking and are all seeing of all these Galacticos and amazing players going elsewhere and everyone is being strengthened and [Cristiano] Ronaldo pops up with Manchester United, unbelievable signing that is going to be….there must be a plan that we are not aware of, looking from the outside in because there has to be a strategy.

“They cannot keep going with just signing all the boys that are there, who are brilliant, on new contracts.

“There is a saying in football, if you are standing still, you are going backwards because everyone else is going forward.

“And I understand that you cannot replace [Mohamed] Salah, because it will cost you £100m, and [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino and [Diogo] Jota and all the guys that are brilliant.

“But at some point, you would like to think there is going to be a strategy where they have got their eyes on, I do not know, Harry Kane, they have got their eyes on Mbappe or they have got their eyes on someone, it has to be….Haaland, there has to be a plan.”

Despite a lack of new signings, Liverpool have started the current top flight campaign on a strong note are unbeaten in their opening three games.

It remains to be seen if injuries will bite the Reds again this term and they may rue not replacing Georginio Wijnaldum.