Liverpool have had no approaches from any Turkish clubs over a move for Divock Origi, contrary to claims, according to the Press Association.

The Reds are open to letting Origi leave Anfield this summer as he is down the pecking order of attackers under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were able to move fringe player Xherdan Shaqiri on to Lyon last month, but they are yet to find a new home for the Belgian.

Even though the transfer window in England slammed shut on Tuesday night, it remains open in Turkey until 8th September.

And it has been claimed Turkish giants Fenerbahce have contacted the Merseyside outfit over a move for Origi and that negotiations are picking up pace

However, claims of Liverpool being locked in talks with potential suitors over a deal for the 26-year-old are wide of the mark, as no Turkish clubs have made any approaches for him.

As its stands Origi is to likely to remain at Anfield although there is still possibility he could leave in the coming days.

Origi was not picked by Klopp in Liverpool’s last two Premier League matchday squads and he is expected to remain a peripheral figure if he stays at the club for the remainder of the season.