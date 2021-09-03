Marcelo Bielsa’s concerns about Noa Lang’s defensive capabilities stopped Leeds United from pursuing the Club Brugge winger in the summer, according to The Athletic.

A winger was on Leeds’ radar all summer, but they waited until the final days of the transfer window to sign Daniel James from Manchester United for a club-record fee.

The Welshman was not available to move until Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo and then Leeds pounced to sign a long-term Bielsa target.

Leeds were linked with several other wingers during the summer transfer window, including Club Brugge’s Lang.

The Dutchman was on Leeds’ radar and Whites director of football Victor Orta was monitoring him.

And it has been claimed that Bielsa’s concerns about his defensive capabilities stopped Leeds from pursuing him.

The Leeds head coach wants certain kinds of wingers, who are also willing to put in a shift defensively.

James is known for his tireless running and tracking back and fits the mould of winger the Argentine wants.

Lang has the ability to create and score goals, but Bielsa was not sure about his ability to put in a defensive shift for the team.