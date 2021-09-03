Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes that Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez has hunger to improve and admits that Pompey had to beat off considerable interest to sign him from the Gunners.

The League One side confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old on a season-long loan deal earlier this week before the transfer window closed.

Azeez arrives with Arsenal’s first-team experience under his belt, having played for the club in a Europa League group stage match against Dundalk last season.

The Portsmouth boss revealed that there was much interest in Azeez, who he rates as mature despite still being a teenager, and insists that his hunger is one aspect which is impressive.

Cowley is sure that the Arsenal talent is also a player who will get the Portsmouth fans off their seats.

“There has been a lot of interest from other clubs because of his ability. He’s a great kid with a really mature outlook”, Cowley told his club’s official site.

“You can see the hunger and humility to learn and get better, which we really like. He’s really studious and wants to find ways to improve his performance.

“We think the supporters will like Miguel and he’s very good at dribbling, while he can be a real goal threat for us as well.

“I think he also brings us an athleticism and power that can complement what we already have in our squad.”

Cowley is looking to steer Portsmouth to promotion from League One this season and his side have already collected ten points from their opening five games to enjoy a solid start.