Barrow manager Mark Cooper has insisted that he knew he was investing in quality when he signed starlets Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens from Leeds United on deadline day.

Gotts came through the esteemed youth set-up at Leeds and was converted from a right-back into a midfielder by Marcelo Bielsa.

Stevens was in the youth system at lower league side Forest Green Rovers and spotted by Leeds, who snapped him up and drafted him into the club’s Under-23 ranks.

Gotts and Stevens both made deadline day permanent moves to Holker Street and Cooper thinks that Leeds are the club to go to when it comes to exciting prospects.

Cooper believes that he can get the best out of Stevens, a player he has managed before, and he thinks highly of Gotts as well.

“You know that if you want a fit player, any club that you’re going to get them from – Leeds United’s the one”, Cooper was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It was important that they were really fit, able to run and at the right age.

“I know Jordan – I sold him to Leeds when I was the Forest Green manager and it looked at one point that he was going to carve a career out there.

“It hasn’t happened for one reason or another.

“He needs a fresh start and I think I can get the best out of him.

“Robbie Gotts was highly rated at one point at Leeds, and he’s played well at League One, Championship, and in this league last year was very good at Salford.”

Both Gotts and Stevens played in League Two last season, the former making 22 appearances for Salford City and the latter playing 16 times for Bradford City.

And Cooper will be hoping the duo have become accustomed to the fourth tier and can produce quality performances for his side.