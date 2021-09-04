Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has admitted that his loan move to Celtic came out of the blue, but it is a move he was determined to grab.

As the clock ticked down on the transfer window last week, Carter-Vickers looked poised to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Scottish giants Celtic make a late move for him and Tottenham agreed to loan the 23-year-old to the Bhoys, with an option to buy also being negotiated into the deal.

The defender admits that the switch was not one he expected, but he was able to speak to former Spurs goalkeeper Joe Hart and the move was one he wanted to make.

“I was just sitting at home kind of relaxing and not knowing what was going to happen, and then I got the call and had to rush to Tottenham’s training ground to get it all signed off”, Carter-Vickers told Celtic TV.

“As soon as I heard it was Celtic, it was something I wanted to do.

“It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase and obviously European football as well, it should be good.

“I spoke to Joe Hart before I came up here and he said the atmosphere is unbelievable, he said it’s one of the best atmospheres he’s ever seen, so I’m definitely looking forward to it”, the defender added.

Celtic are next in action at home against Ross County after the international break and all eyes will be on whether Carter-Vickers makes his bow for the club in the Scottish Premiership clash.