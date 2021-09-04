Callum Hudson-Odoi feels let down by Chelsea blocking his loan move to Borussia Dortmund during the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Hudson-Odoi featured in pre-season and played in the UEFA Super Cup for Chelsea, but has not played a single minute of their three Premier League games so far.

The winger was offered an avenue to leave Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window when Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign him on loan.

The Bundesliga giant held talks with his agents and the player was keen to move, but Chelsea refused to consider his departure.

And it has been claimed that the winger felt let down by Chelsea’s refusal to loan him out towards the end of the window.

He is keen to play regular football this season and felt at Dortmund he would have had a chance to develop through regular minutes.

But boss Thomas Tuchel was not interested in letting the player go despite rarely giving him a regular run in his team.

Hudson-Odoi will now have to find a way to force his way into Tuchel’s plans over the next few months.

The winger will have another opportunity to consider a move in January if his situation does not improve.