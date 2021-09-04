Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has promised Leeds United starlet Ian Poveda, currently on loan at the Riversiders, that he will have opportunity to flourish at Ewood Park and admits he is excited by the winger.

Poveda joined Blackburn on a season-long loan this summer after 17 appearances for Leeds last term in all competitions, as Marcelo Bielsa handed him opportunities.

Leeds opted to ship him out on loan for this season though and the winger made his debut for the Riversiders last weekend in a Championship game against Middlesbrough and assisted his side’s only goal in a 1-1 draw.

Mowbray, while admitting that Poveda does not have much match-practice under his belt, is still very excited about the youngster’s future at Ewood Park.

The Riversiders’ boss also opened the lid on a conversation he had with the young winger where he insisted that not all of Blackburn’s games are like the one against Middlesbrough and assured him that he will get to play in games where he has the ball at his feet more and is able to shine.

“Ian hasn’t played a lot of football, but he played his part and got the assist for Sam’s [Gallagher] goal, which was encouraging”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s a good player and I see how confident he is with the ball at his feet, during training.

“We should be excited by Poveda.

“I’ve said to him that not all the games are going to be like that, as there will be some where we’ll have control of the ball and we’ll be able to feed him properly.

“Hopefully those days will come sooner rather than later, and I’m sure Ian will light up Ewood Park.”

Poveda will be hoping a spell at Ewood Park revitalises his career and he is able to impress Leeds, while Mowbray will be hoping the young winger continues in the same vein he started against Middlesbrough to help Blackburn improve on their disappointing 15th place finish last season.