Denis Irwin has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo is not past his best and stressed he is coming back to Manchester United as a cleverer and more experienced player than when he left the club.

Ronaldo’s first spell at Old Trafford ended in the summer of 2009 when he moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid, having won three Premier League titles, a Champions League and a Ballon d’Or with the Red Devils.

Towards the last days of the recently concluded transfer window, Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave then club Juventus and Manchester United swooped to bring him back to Old Trafford, beating rivals Manchester City to his signature.

It has been a topic of discussion among the football fraternity whether the 36-year-old is still able to play top drawer football in an intense league such as the Premier League, but Manchester United legend Irwin has no doubts that the Portuguese will shine.

“No [Ronaldo is not past his best]”, Irwin told Sky Sports News.

“I think everybody knows he is a fantastic goalscorer, always has been always will be and he is getting better and better in that respect.

“You question him because he is 36, but he has really looked after himself, you can tell that.”

Irwin explained that Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United as a cleverer and more experienced player, having become a better goalscorer than during his previous Red Devils stint.

“He is returning as a more clever player, a more experienced player, a better goalscorer.

“He has developed into that centre-forward role.”

Ronaldo scored a brace against Ireland on Wednesday night, making him the highest international scorer in the history of the game.