Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has admitted that last year was a hard one for him initially, but the midfielder is looking forward to the rest of this season with much more optimism.

Thiago came to Anfield last summer on the back of having won the Champions League with Bayern Munich, but struggled with injuries and illness in his first campaign for the Reds.

The midfielder still managed to make 24 appearances in the league, scoring a single goal, but murmurings arose that he was far from fulfilling his full potential for the Reds.

Thiago revealed that the going was tough for him initially at Anfield, with him taking time to adjust to the breakneck speed of the Premier League.

The midfielder is much more enthusiastic about his second season at Anfield though and is intent on proving his mettle in the English game and doing what he set out to do in the first place when he signed for Liverpool.

“In terms of the Premier League, I’ve had a year to experience how competitive the game is and the speed of play”, Thiago told Liverpool’s official matchday programme.

“As is always the case when you’re adapting, it has been a good year but at the start I had tough times.

“I feel that I’ve overcome those now and I’m looking forward to this season.

“When I arrived here I was already clear on what I could bring to the team and what the team could give to me.

“We’ll continue working together and I think that we’re always discovering new things, both in terms of those of us that have been here [for a period] and those players that come in.”

Thaigo has yet to start for Liverpool this season, making only second-half cameos in the Reds’ last two games, and he will be hoping this campaign goes more smoothly for him than the last one, both in terms of performances on the pitch as well as his fitness.