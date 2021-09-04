Leeds United received approaches from up to six Championship sides for the services of attacker Sam Greenwood during the transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites tempted highly rated Greenwood to move to Elland Road last summer from Arsenal and he has shone for the club’s Under-23s.

Greenwood’s continued development at Leeds has not gone unnoticed and the club received multiple approaches for him over the course of the window.

It is claimed that up to six clubs from the Championship, including Bournemouth and Swansea City, tried to convince Leeds to part with Greenwood.

Leeds though did not want to let the former Arsenal man depart and are keen to see him continue his development at Elland Road.

He found the back of the net 12 times in the Whites’ successful Premier League 2 Division Two campaign last season.

Greenwood is on the fringes of the first team this season and was an unused substitute in Leeds’ defeat at Manchester United in August.

The Yorkshire giants have the 19-year-old under contract for a further three years.