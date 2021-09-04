Wolves legend Steve Bull admits he is crossing his fingers that Bruno Lage’s side do not pick up injuries over the course of the international break as he feels the squad is too thin.

Key players Conor Coady, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are all on duty for their respective national teams as is newcomer Hee-Chan Hwang.

Wolves did not make a large amount of signings in the summer and thus manager Lage has to rely on a squad that is not much-changed from the one last season and that, Bull feels, does not have the depth of other Premier League teams.

Bull insisted that while so many of the side’s players going out on international duty is an indicator of the quality of the side, the break also serves as a risk for the players to come back injured.

The Wolves legend believes that injuries in key positions could see the side fall apart as the squad does not have much depth and Lage might have to rely on young players.

“It [many players going on international duty] just proves the quality that we have in our side”, Bull wrote in his column for Express & Star.

“But I have to keep reiterating, I just hope they don’t come back injured.

“This squad cannot cope with too many knocks because of the size of it.

“That took its toll last year.

“We did play two consecutive seasons last year, which made the players more tired and fatigued, but this year they’ve had a break.

“We need these players to come back fit because we’re thin on the ground.

“We only have youngsters on the bench to take their place.”

Wolves have had a tough start to the season, going pointless in their first three league games and any injuries might mean further headaches for Lage as he looks to kickstart his side’s campaign.