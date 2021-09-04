Leeds United star Helder Costa is sure that his choice of destination for his loan spell, La Liga club Valencia, fits the bill in terms of his style of play.

Costa was an important part of the Leeds side that won promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, making 43 appearances for his side in the Championship.

His game-time reduced however in the top flight last term as he made 22 appearances and was not part of the matchday squad for the Whites’ last five matches.

Now he has gone on loan to Valencia for the season and he revealed that he spoke with the La Liga club’s coach Jose Bordalas and watched the team in action before coming to Spain.

The winger liked what he saw of the team and is therefore sure that he has chosen the right side to spend this season at.

“I talked a bit with the coach before coming, I watched some videos of the team and I saw that they play very attractive football, very fast and I think it suits my style of play”, Costa told Valencia’s in-house media team.

“I am a fast player who likes one-v-ones.

“I play for the team.

“I like to score goals but also to assist my team-mates.”

Costa will be hoping to get his career back on track with a loan spell away from Elland Road and also to help his team improve on their disappointing 13th place finish last season in La Liga.