Tottenham Hotspur had former Spurs star Kyle Walker-Peters on their radar as a full-back option before then finalising a deal for Emerson Royal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Lilywhites were keen to make sure they signed a right-back before the transfer window slammed shut and were linked with a host of options.

They ended up signing Emerson from Barcelona after agreeing a fee with the Catalan giants and convincing the player to make the move.

However, before moving to secure Emerson, Tottenham had former Spurs star Walker-Peters on their radar as an option.

Walker-Peters came through the youth ranks at Tottenham before leaving for Southampton to chase regular game time.

He has kicked on with his development on the south coast and Tottenham appear to have been impressed with Walker-Peters’ improvement as a player.

Spurs though ultimately did not move for the 24-year-old.

Walker-Peters was also the subject of an enquiry from Rafael Benitez’s Everton on transfer deadline day.