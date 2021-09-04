Parma forward Yann Karamoh is one step away from joining Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk after his move to Sheffield United on deadline day failed to go through.

Sheffield United had an agreement with Parma for the forward and it was even claimed that he had undergone a medical the day before deadline day.

Karamoh looked all set to move to Bramall Lane, but the deal did not come to pass at the last moment due to issues with the French player’s work permit.

In the aftermath of the collapse of the move to Bramall Lane, the forward is now all set to join Turkish outfit Fatih Karagumruk.

Karamoh is on the verge of finding an agreement with the Turkish club, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until 8th September, therefore allowing Parma to offload the player even when the window is closed for most of Europe.

Even though they were not able to secure the services of Karamoh, the Blades did manage to bring Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen on loan to Bramall Lane on deadline day.

Faith Karagumruk have also been linked with Champions League winner and Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery, but now Italian team Salernitana seem to be the front-runners to sign the veteran.