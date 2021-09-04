Arsenal technical director Edu insists that there is a strategy behind every one of the Gunners’ summer transfer window additions and has backed the big-money capture of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was signed by Arsenal for an initial fee of £24m from Sheffield United, with a further £6m still potentially due to be paid in add-ons, making him the second-most expensive British goalkeeper.

Arsenal already have Bernd Leno as their number 1 choice between the sticks, but the goalkeeper’s contract expires next summer and he has not given any indication of extending his stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners have splashed the cash this summer, but have been criticised for not taking the team to the next level with their signings. Edu though insists there is a strategy at play and backed Ramsdale arriving.

“You see the strategy; for every single name I can explain to you the reasons”, Edu told Sky Sports when asked about the purpose of his summer signings.

“Aaron Ramsdale, for example, he is a very good football player and has the potential to be a big part of the team in the future.”

The technical director conveyed the importance of having someone for the future to take up Leno’s place when the shot-stopper leaves the Emirates.

“For the future of the team”, added Edu.

“What he wants to do is to balance that position and why do you bring him in?

“We already have one player there to play games with Bernd Leno.

“But, we have to bring someone in to help for the future.”

Ramsdale was relegated in both of the last two seasons in the Premier League, first with Bournemouth and then with Sheffield United, conceding over 60 goals and keeping five clean sheets each time.