AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is hoping to have recovered from a covid infection in time to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Giroud swapped Chelsea for AC Milan earlier this summer as he turned the page on his Stamford Bridge spell in favour of a new adventure in Serie A.

The Frenchman recently tested positive for covid and will miss this coming weekend’s Serie A clash against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio side.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Giroud is hoping to be back in time for AC Milan’s meeting with Liverpool.

The Rossoneri are due to travel to Anfield to lock horns with Liverpool on 15th September.

Giroud regularly did battle with Liverpool during his lengthy spell in the Premier League and is keen to be ready to come up against the Reds once again.

The striker, who will turn 35 years old at the end of the month, has got off to a good start in an AC Milan shirt.

Giroud has grabbed two goals in two Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri so far.