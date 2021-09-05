Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas is of the view that Gunners fans have already made up their minds regarding Mikel Arteta, but the club’s American owners will give him leeway until Christmas.

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last term, missing out European football for the first time in the 21st century, and have made a horrible start to the new campaign as well, losing all three of their opening matches without scoring a goal.

Many in the Gunners fanbase are calling for the boss to be sacked as they sit bottom of the table while having to endure watching arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur be at the top of the pile.

Nicholas believes the majority of the Gunners’ supporters want Arteta out, while he himself thinks that the manager has the right philosophy but has made some terrible blunders regarding the squad.

The Gunners legend is of the view that the owners hope Arteta will ride a wave from results against some favourable opposition and will give him time until Christmas, even though the fans themselves are convinced that the manager needs to be replaced.

Speaking on the Where’s Jeff Podcast, Nicholas said: “I don’t think the crowd at the moment want him [Arteta] to stay.

“I’m talking about a majority.

“I spoke to three lovely lads in the Arsenal lounge and they were surprised I was standing up for him.

“The reason I am standing up is that I think he has got the right philosophy in terms of where he is trying to go playing football, but if you don’t have the personnel.

“What they kept saying was why do you sign [William] Saliba and then put him out on loan when you’ve got pretty awful defenders in the first place.

“It is mesmerising what he’s doing and what he’s picking.

“I think the fans already want him out, but I think the ownership will sit tight and hope he can get through the Norwich game and then it’s Burnley away, and they’ve got a good cup draw against Wimbledon, so they will think and hope that the flak will ease down.

“But I don’t think it is going to disperse now, I think the Arsenal fans are all out and if they are going to pick on Arteta they are going to go all out on the ownership.

“I think they will give him until Christmas, but if they get beat by Norwich I don’t really know where he goes because I think the fans have made their mind up.”

Arsenal play a crucial fixture against Norwich City after the international break as Arteta’s side look to pick up their first points of the season and a loss against the Canaries may only lead to a greater resolve among the fanbase calling for his replacement.