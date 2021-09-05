Crystal Palace still have Orlando City attacker Daryl Dike on the radar and could make a move for him in the January transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Eagles made a host of additions during the summer transfer window and bolstered their striking options by snapping up Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

However, Patrick Vieira’s side are already thinking ahead to January and continue to have Orlando hitman Dike on their radar.

The Premier League side are admirers of the Orlando City hitman and could make a move to take him to Selhurst Park in the mid-season window.

Dike spent the latter half of last season on loan at Championship side Barnsley.

He made a total of 22 appearances for Barnsley and scored nine times.

Dike is currently back in action in the MLS for Orlando City and has already found the back of the net three times in six appearances.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace make an attempt to bring Dike back to English football when the transfer window swings open in January.