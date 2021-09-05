Ipswich Town new boy Sam Morsy is seeing the upside of his suspension as he believes it will give him the opportunity to become fully settled at the club and then hit the ground running.

Morsy signed for Ipswich on deadline day and the signing marked a reunion with manager Paul Cook for the midfielder, with him having played under the boss at both Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder will have to wait for his Portman Road bow though as he is suspended for three games as a result of him receiving a red card in his last game for Middlesbrough.

Morsy describes himself as a midfielder who helps his side transition from defence to attack and he also likes to take control of games from the middle of the park.

While the suspension means he must wait to start his Ipswich career, Morsy is seeing a positive side in that it will allow him to make sure he is fully settled at the club before he does play.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Morsy said: “I play in midfield.

“I like to get the ball from the defence and start attacks.

“I break up play.

“I try to control and dictate games.

“I don’t want to be banned but it gives me time to find a place to live here and sort out personal things so when I am playing, I’m fully focused on the job.

“I’ve got to fully adapt to Ipswich now and hopefully have a good season.”

Ipswich have not started out the season in an ideal manner, sitting 21st in the League One table after five matches and they will be without their deadline day signing for three more games.

Morsy will be hoping when he does make his debut for the Tractor Boys he is able to justify Cook’s continued interest in him.