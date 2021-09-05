Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Spurs target Sardar Azmoun next summer for his current club Roma.

Azmoun was heavily linked with departing Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg during the summer transfer window and offers did flow his way.

He admits that one of the clubs to come calling for him were Tottenham, but revealed that Zenit were not willing to let him leave.

Azmoun though is out of contract next summer and could leave Zenit as a free agent, something which is sure to see him in-demand.

However, if Tottenham move for the Iran attacker next summer then they are likely to face competition from Roma as the Italian side want to snap him up, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Roma coach Mourinho is keen on Azmoun and it is claimed he started to track the player during his spell as Tottenham boss.

Mourinho wants to replace Borja Mayoral, who will return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell in Rome next summer, with Azmoun.

Azmoun has been a prolific goalscorer for Zenit, scoring 58 goals in 90 appearances for the Russian club in addition to providing 20 assists.