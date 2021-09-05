Leeds United legend Lee Chapman is of the view that the Whites are capable of finishing in the top half and could even challenge for a top six finish this season.

In their first season back in the top flight, Leeds United re-introduced themselves in the Premier League in a stunning manner as they finished in the top half.

Expectations are high this season after last term’s positive campaign, though the Whites have begun this time out on an unsure footing having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games.

Chapman cannot see any reason why the Whites will not finish in the top half for the second season running or this time even challenge for the top six.

Speaking to Mail Online, Chapman said: “I love what Marcelo Bielsa has done but I still think Leeds could sometimes do with a Plan B or C and maybe be a bit more devious and nastier at times.

“But Dan James gives them another option and I don’t see why they can’t kick on again and secure another top-half finish – and perhaps even push for the top six.”

The Whites legend also believes that, even though he has become a revelation under Bielsa, star striker Patrick Bamford could try being more aggressive to improve further.

“Bamford has improved immensely under Bielsa but I’d still like to see him be a bit more aggressive”, Chapman added.

“Centre halves nowadays want to be ball-playing midfielders but, as a centre forward, you’ve got to rough your opponent up.”

Having not yet won this season, Leeds will be looking to get their campaign up-and-running properly starting from their next game, but it will be no easy task as their opponents are Liverpool.

The Whites last finished in the top six of the Premier League table in the 2002/03 season and thus getting top six would be a huge achievement for Elland Road faithful.