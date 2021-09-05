Wales manager Rob Page is sure that his side will reap the rewards of Marcelo Bielsa making Leeds United star Daniel James super fit.

James signed for Leeds United on deadline day from Manchester United after being on Bielsa’s radar for over two years; he came agonisingly close to a move to Elland Road in January 2019 only for the deal to fall apart at the last moment.

Bielsa is known for wanting his squad to be in the best physical condition to carry out his game plan on the pitch and trains them intensely.

Page believes in the qualities of the Welsh winger and thinks that playing under Bielsa will improve him further as a player.

The Wales boss is looking forward to benefiting from Bielsa turning James into a player who is super fit as he expects the winger to consistently play the whole 90 minutes for his side without any worries.

“Everybody’s seen the ability DJ’s [Daniel James] got”, Page was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“We’ve seen snippets of it at international level.

“He’s been first class for us.

“When you got to a team like Leeds with manager like Bielsa, who demands high intensity for 90 minutes, he will always have that ability if you get him extremely fit.

“We’re only going to benefit from it.

“To have someone of DJ’s ability, getting into the 80th minute and not have to worry about substitutions because he’s got that resilience now in him and the fitness to be able to sustain that for 90 minutes, then we’ll get the complete player.”

James has already made 24 appearances for his country and took part in the European Championship in the summer where, in three out of his four appearances, he was substituted near-about the 75-minute mark.