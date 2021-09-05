Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has expressed his delight at making his first senior Northern Ireland start on Sunday.

McCalmont was handed a start for Northern Ireland in their friendly clash against Estonia and completed the full 90 minutes in Tallinn.

Northern Ireland ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a superb long-range strike from Shane Ferguson 15 minutes from time.

Felt great to get my first start for @NorthernIreland & even better to come away with a win👊🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/4Uhgaw31wy — Alfie McCalmont (@alfiemccalmont4) September 5, 2021

Leeds star McCalmont is delighted to have been handed the vote to start the friendly fixture, something which was even sweeter for him due to the victory.

McCalmont posted a photograph on social media and wrote: “Felt great to get my first start for Northern Ireland and even better to come away with a win.”

The midfielder spent last season away from Leeds on loan at Oldham Athletic, where he clocked regular game time.

Leeds sanctioned another loan for McCalmont this summer with a switch to Morecambe, where he will spend the 2021/22 campaign.

McCalmont came through the youth system at Leeds and now has a total of three caps to his name for Northern Ireland.