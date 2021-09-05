Former top flight hitman Charlie Nicholas is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur fans will not accept Spurs continuing to play the same way they have been playing under Nuno Espirito Santos over the longer term.

Under their new manager, Spurs have begun the season brightly, being the only team in the league to have won all three of their opening matches to sit top of the table.

All three of their victories have been by a 1-0 scoreline, denoting a solidity at the back for Spurs, but also winning games by the bare minimum of margins.

Nicholas believes that Nuno is accomplishing what previous manager Jose Mourinho failed to do at Spurs, but thinks the fans will get tired of their side sitting back and waiting to pounce on chances.

The former top flight striker pointed to the game against Watford last weekend as an example of Nuno’s strategy, though the former Arsenal man admitted that the Spurs boss has done a fantastic job so far.

Speaking on the Where’s Jeff Podcast, Nicholas said: “This is what we were expecting to see Mourinho do, but it is Nuno who is doing it.

“But I don’t see this continuing because Spurs fans will end up getting fed up and annoyed if you’re going to just wait and play counter-attack football, and not dominate, i.e Watford at home, and go and finish the game off.

“That is what has always been part of the policy that Spurs fans like, so I don’t think this will continue, but it’s been an impressive start from the new manager, I have to admit that.”

Tottenham were top of the league last season too before the campaign unravelled for Mourinho, leading to his sacking, and Nuno will be looking to avoid the pitfalls from last time out and continue in the same way as they have started this term.