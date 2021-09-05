Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in offering James Rodriguez an escape route from Everton before the transfer window in Turkey closes on 8th September.

Signed by Carlo Ancelotti, James came to Merseyside to reunite with his former Real Madrid boss, but the manager left Goodison Park for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Now, James is left at Everton without Ancelotti and the new Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is claimed to not consider the winger part of his plans for the season.

Everton are ready to offload James and were trying to shift him to FC Porto on loan.

No move happened, but now Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have set their sights on signing James on loan, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

James has shown himself to be indifferent to the Toffees’ progress, recently admitting publicly he does not know who his side’s next opponents are.

In the summer, his agent Jorge Mendes tried to make a move to AC Milan happen, but the Italian giants decided not to pursue him.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done for James to make the move to Turkey and what terms any loan move would be based upon.