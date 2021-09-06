Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman had no issues in letting Emerson Royal leave for Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he feels right-back is well covered.

The Catalans exercised a buy-back clause to bring back Emerson from Real Betis in early July.

However, the Brazilian’s second stint at Camp Nou only lasted around two months as he was sold to Premier League giants Spurs on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window.

Although Emerson wanted to remain at Barcelona, they deemed Tottenham’s offer for him to be too good to turn down owing to their ongoing financial struggles.

It had been claimed Koeman was not keen on the sale, but according to Catalan based daily Sport, the Blaugrana coach had no issues in selling Emerson as he feels he has enough players as cover at right-back.

Koeman has Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto among his right-back options and did not see Emerson playing a crucial role in his plans at Barcelona this term.

With Sergio Aurier having left Spurs and Matt Doherty struggling to find his form since joining the club, Japhet Tanganga is currently first choice at right-back and boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Emerson will be able to put up a strong challenge to him.

Spurs travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace at the weekend when they return to action in the Premier League post the international break and Emerson could play a part in that clash.