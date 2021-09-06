Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is facing international exile from the Greece squad until he can secure regular playing time.

Barkas, who has won 13 caps for Greece at international level, was snapped up by Celtic for £5m from AEK Athens last summer.

The shot-stopper has endured a nightmare spell at Celtic Park though and is out of the picture, with Joe Hart now established as the club’s number 1.

He was tipped to potentially leave Celtic during the transfer window, but could not secure a move away and his situation is now affecting his international career.

Barkas will not be called up by Greece again until he is playing regularly at club level, according to Greece outlet Sportime.

The goalkeeper was last called up in November 2020.

Barkas looks unlikely to be able to command regular game time at Celtic and may be looking towards the January transfer window to provide an exit from the club.

It remains to be seen what options are on the table for the shot-stopper when the window swings back open for business.