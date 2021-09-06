Crystal Palace refused to break their wage structure to tie Zion Atta, who is expected to join Nice having left the London outfit, down to a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The 16-year-old put an end to his three-year association with Crystal Palace last week, announcing his exit from the club on social media.

Atta, who joined the Eagles from Millwall in 2018, was highly rated by those at the club’s academy, but agreeing personal terms over a new contract proved to be an issue.

Crystal Palace were not prepared to break their strict wage structure for academy players to tie the teenage forward down to a new deal.

Atta, whose agent is Mino Raiola, is said to have demanded around £2,000-per-week, but the Selhurst Park outfit were not willing to accept those terms.

With the Eagles refusing to break their wage structure and give in to his demands, Atta has now left the club and a move to France appears to be in the pipeline.

Having put an end to his association with the Premier League side, Atta is now expected to join French top flight club Nice.

Crystal Palace will get a compensation fee from the Ligue 1 outfit, but the sum will be lower than they would have got had he moved to another English club.