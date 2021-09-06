Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has hailed Whites new boy Daniel James for his pace and insisted that the Welshman makes Marcelo Bielsa’s side even more complete.

The Yorkshire-based club put an end to their long term pursuit of James to an end by acquiring his services from Manchester United for an initial fee of £25m on transfer deadline day.

Expressing his delight at the arrival of the Wales international, former Leeds midfielder Prutton insisted that he will add raw pace to a Whites side that is already quite explosive.

The 39-year-old explained that pace is not something the Elland Road outfit have been lacking, but is of the view that it will make them even more complete.

Prutton also suggested that Leeds will look to facilitate James to try and get the best out of him, though they will not change their playing style to accommodate him.

“He has got lightning pace, he can beat a man and, once he is beyond him, that’s where you want to get him“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I can’t see Leeds changing the way they have played for the last three years under Marcelo to accommodate Dan but I can see them working really hard on him to make sure that he can bring something to that role.

“You don’t splash that kind of money and you don’t chase that type of player for a couple of years and then not facilitate what he can do.

“Leeds are a team that are extremely hard working, that can be quite explosive and now, in Dan, they have added real raw pace.

“I don’t think that’s something that Leeds have been really crying out for but it is something that Leeds need to make sure is in their arsenal to be more complete.“

Having completed a deadline day move to Leeds, James will be looking to hit the ground running when he returns from international duty with Wales.