Sheffield United new boy Robin Olsen has revealed that several suitors were in contact with his parent club Roma over a move for him as early as during the European Championship and stressed he is relieved that a move to the Blades worked out in the end.

Olsen guarded the goal for Everton in the Premier League last term on loan from Roma and he has return to England again on another temporary stint, now in the colours of Championship side Sheffield United.

The Blades had a vacant spot to be filled in their squad when shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal in a £24m deal, and they swooped to snap up Olsen on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window.

Olsen has revealed that several clubs were interested acquiring his services this summer and were in talks with Roma over his signature as early as during Euro 2020.

The Swede added that he is relieved and happy that a move to Bramall Lane materialised in the end and stressed he wants to be a part of their journey as they try to climb back into the top flight.

Asked about moving to Sheffield United, Olsen was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “I am very happy that it was resolved in the end.

““The talks had started during the European Championship and there were rumours about clubs, but for me, the focus was to perform during the European Championship and to follow suit.

“I have two years left with Roma, it was probably their chance now to sell me and make good money.

“I do not want to go into which clubs negotiated with Roma.

“I’m just happy and relieved that it worked out.

“Sheffield were a nice club when they were in the Premier League and have the ambition to go up again. I want to be part of that journey.

“Then it’s the case that I need playing time.

“And I enjoyed myself in England last year and felt that I wanted to stay in England.

“I hope that the journey there can end very well.”

Sheffield United have had a tough start to their Championship campaign this term and are yet to register a single win, but Blades fans will be hoping Olsen, with his vast experience, can raise the club’s standards further.