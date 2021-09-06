Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that he can lead by example while also being more vocal on the pitch and is hoping his work ethic will rub off on his team-mates.

The Toffees marksman has hit the ground running this season, finding the back of the net in all three of Everton’s opening Premier League games.

However, in addition to leading the line up front, Calvert-Lewin has seen himself earning additional responsibility under new boss Benitez at Goodison Park, with the Spaniard counting him among the core leaders at the club.

Calvert-Lewin has revealed he is a player that can lead by example while also being more vocal on the pitch and stressed he always wants to give his best for the team.

The 24-year-old takes no shortcuts when it comes to improving his craft and added that he hopes his work ethic is something that will rub off on his team-mates.

“I think there are different ways to be a leader”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton TV.

“You can have people who are quiet and lead by example and players who are more vocal.

“I like to think I’m a mixture of both.

“I just try to give my best for the team, score goals and lead in that way.

“Do things right and work hard and have that rub off on the rest of the guys.

“We want consistency of performance this season and that needs us to focus and do the right things and listen to what the manager is telling us every day.”

Calvert-Lewin’s latest outing for Everton in their 2-0 league win away at Brighton was cut short owing to a thigh strain, but he will be hoping to return to the pitch next Monday when Burnley visit Goodison Park for a top flight clash.