Sunderland new boy Niall Huggins believes the pathway to the first team at Leeds United became smaller for him and moving to a club with a similar philosophy in the shape of the Black Cats made sense.

The 20-year-old defender put an end to his association with Leeds and joined Sunderland on a permanent transfer in the recently concluded transfer window.

Reflecting on his move away from Leeds, Huggins explained he is delighted to have worked closely with the Whites first team, but felt it was going to be hard for him to make a breakthrough.

The full-back pointed out that the Elland Road outfit are looking to bring in high-quality players and stressed how it would have limited first team opportunities for him.

Huggins went on to express his delight at joining Sunderland, who he feels are a huge club that should be plying their trade in the Premier League.

The Wales Under-21 international also insisted that the philosophy at Stadium of Light is similar to the one at Leeds and feels it will stand him in good stead at the club.

“It was a great experience to be near that first-team level in the Premier League“, Huggins was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“But Leeds are looking to bring in lots of high-quality players from around the world and, opportunity-wise for me, it was going to be hard to break through.

“The pathway just got a bit smaller for me and when I heard Sunderland were interested, it was huge. They are a massive club.

“I know they are in League One now, but they’re fighting to get back up the leagues and they’re a Premier League club really.

“The philosophy there is similar to Leeds and think I can bring a lot to them.”

Having joined Sunderland on a permanent deal, Huggins will now be looking to establish himself a first team regular for Lee Johnson’s side.