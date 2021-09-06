Liverpool are hopeful that midfielder Harvey Elliott will be available to feature against Leeds United next weekend despite picking up a muscle injury, according to The Athletic.

Elliott has impressed as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options at Liverpool this season and was called up to the England Under-21 squad over the course of the international break.

However, he has been forced to withdraw from the squad and return to Liverpool for treatment due to an injury.

Elliott has a minor muscle injury and Liverpool are hopeful that he will recover in time for the Reds’ meeting with Leeds on Sunday in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old will be assessed over the coming days by Liverpool’s medical team.

Elliott caught the eye with his displays for Liverpool against Burnley and Chelsea this season and losing him for the trip to Leeds would be a blow.

If the midfielder does miss out then he could be replaced by Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool have also welcomed back Japan star Takumi Minamino early from international duty after he picked up a muscle problem.