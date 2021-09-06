Tottenham Hotspur new boy Emerson Royal has vowed to pay Spurs for the faith they have shown in him, snapping him up from Barcelona.

Spurs worked hard in the days leading up to deadline day at the end of last month to agree a fee with Barcelona for Emerson.

The Premier League side also had to convince the Brazilian to make the move to England, something he was initially reluctant to do as he had just landed at the Camp Nou following a spell at Real Betis.

The day after @SpursOfficial birthday, I proudly arrived at this club, that welcomed me with arms wide open!

I am very grateful and will give it back, for sure, with all my strenght 💙 pic.twitter.com/w960glDnkS — Emerson Royal (@Emerson_Royal22) September 6, 2021

Emerson is now at Spurs’ training base and is delighted with the welcome he has received.

The full-back has vowed to repay Tottenham for the faith they have shown in him.

All eyes will be on when the defender is handed his Tottenham debut by Nuno as he looks to hit the ground running in the Premier League.