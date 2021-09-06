Manchester United loan star James Garner has revealed that the Nottingham Forest fans’ admiration for him and the opportunity to clock up regular minutes convinced him to return to the City Ground.

The Red Devils Under-23s star spent the latter half of last season on loan at Forest, playing regularly in the Championship before he returned to Old Trafford.

Garner was part of Manchester United’s pre-season preparations this summer and generated interest from both domestic and foreign quarters, but ultimately decided to return to the City Ground on another loan spell to continue his development.

The 20-year-old has revealed that the Tricky Trees faithful were persuading him to return to the Championship outfit through social media when he was mulling over his future plans, which played a huge role in him snubbing interest from other clubs.

Garner added that he was determined move to a club where he would have an opportunity to play regularly to step up his development and believes he chose what is best for his career in linking up with Chris Hughton again.

“There were a lot of Forest fans who were trying to persuade me to come back [on social media]”, Garner told The Athletic.

“People were asking me to come back every day.

“That is a good feeling when you are wanted in that sense. That played a big part for me.

“United gave me the decision, ultimately, when it came to where I moved to. It is my development and my career.

“My decision was to come back here.

“There was interest from other clubs in the Championship and abroad, I am not too sure about the Premier League, but I always felt that I should do what is best for my career.

“For me, that is playing games every week. That is the biggest positive.”

Garner played the full 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw against Derby County in their latest league outing and he will be determined to take his game up a notch as the season progresses.