Paris Saint-Germain have contacted AC Milan over a potential January move for Franck Kessie, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for next summer.

Kessie’s future at San Siro is under the scanner as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club, with his current contract running out next summer.

The midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from AC Milan during the recently concluded transfer window, but no move materialised, although several clubs are still keeping a close eye on him.

Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham are alive to the possibility of signing Kessie on a free transfer next summer, while PSG are also admirers of the Ivorian.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Les Parisiens are now laying the groundwork for a January swoop for Kessie.

PSG have touched base with the Ivorian and his agent, while having also made contact with AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini over a move for him.

The Rossoneri are currently offering Kessie a deal worth €6.8m in annual wages, while PSG are claimed to be able to propose a contract worth €9m, which is substantially more than his current club.

It remains to be seen whether PSG will go ahead with a move for Kessie when the window swings open next time, which could spark a scramble for his services.