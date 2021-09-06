Robin Olsen has revealed that being the victim of a horrifying robbery during his Everton stint did not make him and his family love life in England any less and insists it has not affected him as a player.

Olsen spent last season on loan at Goodison Park from Italian giants Roma, providing competition for Toffees number 1 Jordan Pickford.

Life in England was not all smooth sailing for the goalkeeper and his family, including his two kids, as they were victims of an armed robbery in March.

The shot-stopper has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan this summer and he revealed the harrowing events during his Everton spell have not made him or his family like living in England any less.

Reflecting on the robbery, Olsen was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “We [my family] enjoyed ourselves very much in England.

“Such things can happen anywhere and it has not made us like England [any] less.

“It can happen anywhere. We are still working on it and want to put it behind us.

“But it’s just nice to go back.”

Olsen added that the events in March never affected him as a footballer as he was able to return to the pitch soon for Everton and carry on his duties as usual between the sticks.

“No, [the robbery has] not [affected me] as a player.

“I was injured then and when I came back a few weeks later I played against Brighton and then it went on as usual.

“So, it has not affected me as a player.”

The Swedish star is first choice under Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane, replacing Aaron Ramsdale who moved to Arsenal, and will link up with his new team-mates later this week as he is currently on international duty.